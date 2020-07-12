All apartments in Denver
M2.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

M2

Open Now until 5pm
4560 S. Balsam Way · (442) 777-6408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A306 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 5A306 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 9303 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3202 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8206 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from M2.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
extra storage
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Modern meets the mountains at Littleton's brand new M2 Apartments. Here luxury living aligns with an ideal location near prime shopping and dining. Residents gain easy access to cool happenings like the farmers market at Southwest Plaza every Saturday, afternoons at the Denver Botanical Gardens at Chatfield, and evenings at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Record, edit, and stream your own music in the community's sound studio. Pump up in the 24-hour fitness center. Stretch out on the expansive poolside sundeck. Or spend some time with Mans Best Friend in the onsite dog park. No matter your mood, M2 is flush with amenities designed to inspire and relax. Though your private home will serve as the ultimate luxury escape. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature upgraded appliances packages, quartz and granite counter-tops, deep soaking tubs, walk-in closets, and patios with great views. Also available are attached and detached garages. Stop by today and grab a hot espresso, only at M2!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier or any dog displaying the majority of physical traits of any one or more of the breeds, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Spitz, Akita, & Chow.
Parking Details: Detached garage: $150/month; Covered Parking: $65/month; Open parking.
Storage Details: Storage Fees: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does M2 have any available units?
M2 has 9 units available starting at $1,409 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does M2 have?
Some of M2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is M2 currently offering any rent specials?
M2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is M2 pet-friendly?
Yes, M2 is pet friendly.
Does M2 offer parking?
Yes, M2 offers parking.
Does M2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, M2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does M2 have a pool?
Yes, M2 has a pool.
Does M2 have accessible units?
No, M2 does not have accessible units.
Does M2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, M2 has units with dishwashers.

