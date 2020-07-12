Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry extra storage ice maker oven Property Amenities business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room package receiving pet friendly garage bbq/grill bike storage e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access trash valet

Modern meets the mountains at Littleton's brand new M2 Apartments. Here luxury living aligns with an ideal location near prime shopping and dining. Residents gain easy access to cool happenings like the farmers market at Southwest Plaza every Saturday, afternoons at the Denver Botanical Gardens at Chatfield, and evenings at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Record, edit, and stream your own music in the community's sound studio. Pump up in the 24-hour fitness center. Stretch out on the expansive poolside sundeck. Or spend some time with Mans Best Friend in the onsite dog park. No matter your mood, M2 is flush with amenities designed to inspire and relax. Though your private home will serve as the ultimate luxury escape. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature upgraded appliances packages, quartz and granite counter-tops, deep soaking tubs, walk-in closets, and patios with great views. Also available are attached and detached garages. Stop by today and grab a hot espresso, only at M2!