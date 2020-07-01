118 Steele St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Plush Cherry Creek Two Bedroom- Private Balconies - Property Id: 236999



FLAVESCENT: A sprawling, two bedroom with an epic interior, the only floorplan available for two beds at CODA currently! Stunning views in the heart of Cherry Creek's fabulous shopping. Easy-access to the Cherry Creek Mall and Park.



ECO-FRIENDLY: LEED Gold certified property with cheaper, sustainable utility usable and energy efficient appliances. NO-SMOKING Community.



CULTURED: Each luxury apartment incorporates locally produced materials and maintains a focus on clean, comfortable living. It is easy to settle into the rhythm of cultured life in altissimo... from your luxury residence at Coda.



Luxurious Amenities:

Year-round swimming with LED Lit, heated pool

Community lounge w/ chef's kitchen + outdoor grills

Health and Wellness Center and Pet Spa

Climate-controlled garage w/ Reserved Parking

Velo RoomSM: bicycle, ski & snowboard maintenance

Sensored lighting in all common areas

Concierge services + Electric vehicle charging

Comprehensive recycling program

