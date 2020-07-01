All apartments in Denver
118 Steele St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

118 Steele St

118 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Plush Cherry Creek Two Bedroom- Private Balconies - Property Id: 236999

FLAVESCENT: A sprawling, two bedroom with an epic interior, the only floorplan available for two beds at CODA currently! Stunning views in the heart of Cherry Creek's fabulous shopping. Easy-access to the Cherry Creek Mall and Park.

ECO-FRIENDLY: LEED Gold certified property with cheaper, sustainable utility usable and energy efficient appliances. NO-SMOKING Community.

CULTURED: Each luxury apartment incorporates locally produced materials and maintains a focus on clean, comfortable living. It is easy to settle into the rhythm of cultured life in altissimo... from your luxury residence at Coda.

Luxurious Amenities:
Year-round swimming with LED Lit, heated pool
Community lounge w/ chef's kitchen + outdoor grills
Health and Wellness Center and Pet Spa
Climate-controlled garage w/ Reserved Parking
Velo RoomSM: bicycle, ski & snowboard maintenance
Sensored lighting in all common areas
Concierge services + Electric vehicle charging
Comprehensive recycling program
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236999
Property Id 236999

(RLNE5619732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

