Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym hot tub internet access parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 fire pit game room nest technology online portal package receiving shuffle board yoga

For beautiful living spaces and outdoor recreation right in your backyard, reserve your new home at Gateway Park Apartments. Our luxury community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in NE Denver, Colorado. Featuring vaulted 9-foot ceilings, a bright and open floor plan, and a charming private balcony or patio with storage, you will have room for your lifestyle, your furniture, and your gear.







Outside our homes, our impeccably landscaped community on the lake offers two resort-inspired swimming pools with a relaxing sundeck and spa. As an added bonus, our community is just minutes from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, where you can explore scenic outdoor walking trails through the plains and wetlands.