Five Affordable Denver Neighborhoods to Call Home

Compared to other big cities across the US, Denver is usually seen as pretty cost-effective. However, rents have been rising rapidly due to the city’s immense popularity. If you are one of the many moving to the Mile High City and looking for an affordable place to call home, check out these neighborhoods.

East Colfax

East Colfax is a historic Denver neighborhood that showcases architecture from different decades. Old school neon lights, modern restaurants, and historic pubs line the streets of this neighborhood. Although only five miles east of Downtown Denver, this neighborhood takes on its own unique look and feel. The Tattered Cover Book Store is the gem of the area. This premier destination for book lovers provides a cozy feel with plenty of comfy couches for quiet reading. Lovers of Mexican food will be fond of East Colfax, as the neighborhood is home to plenty of highly-rated Mexican restaurants.

Average 2 Bedroom Rent: $1,307

Walk Score: 66

Transit Score: 52

Bike Score: 71

Ruby Hill

Located about six miles south of Downtown Denver is the Ruby Hill neighborhood. The highlight of this area is Ruby Hill Park. The park’s hills give off a beautiful view of the Denver skyline and offer plenty of outdoor recreation all year round. During snow season, snowboarders and skiers visit the park as it’s converted into a small snow park where both experienced and novice riders can try out new tricks. If you constantly have a craving for Asian cuisine, Ruby Hill is home to two local favorites: Pho 95 and Star Kitchen. With convenient access I-25, navigating the Denver metro from Ruby Hill is simple and convenient.

Average 2 Bedroom Rent: $1,200

Walk Score: 63

Transit Score: 42

Bike Score: 66

Goldsmith

If you are working in the Denver Tech Center and want a convenient suburban lifestyle, look no further than Goldsmith. This Southeast Denver neighborhood is a quick 10-minute drive away. This Denver suburb is quiet and laid back, but the great location makes trips to downtown or DTC very convenient. The Southeast Denver area features tons of great restaurants and shopping centers, and the affordable Goldsmith neighborhood will give you quick access to all its amenities.

Average 2 Bedroom Rent: $1,351

Walk Score: 61

Transit Score: 49

Bike Score: 73

Virginia Village

Love being outdoors and exploring nature, but still enjoy being near all that Downtown Denver has to offer? Virginia Village might be your ideal neighborhood. It’s conveniently located about six miles southeast of downtown. Additionally, it’s close to Cherry Creek and DTC. Within the neighborhood, you’ll find locals dining and drinking at Ester’s Neighborhood Pub, which is famous for their uniquely-topped pizzas. With tons of great parks and open space, the quaint Virginia Village neighborhood is an awesome and affordable place to call home.

Average 2 Bedroom Rent: $1,439

Walk Score: 67

Transit Score: 44

Bike Score: 80

University

University is a neighborhood in the South Denver area. As the name suggests, it is home to the University of Denver. If you are a young professional fresh out of college but still want to live in a lively college town, the University neighborhood might be right for you. Local coffee shops and fun bars are scattered throughout the area, and the scenic Washington Park is less than two miles away. It’s a vibrant neighborhood with great proximity to Denver’s hotspots. And the best part? It remains relatively affordable.

Average 2 Bedroom Rent: $1,514

Walk Score: 62

Transit Score: 44

Bike Score: 79

Although rent prices have been increasing across Denver, there are definitely still some affordable neighborhoods out there that offer plenty of amenities. What neighborhood in Denver are you looking at? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.com