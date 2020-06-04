Moving to Denver? 15 Things You Need to Know Before

Thinking of moving to Denver? You’re not alone. This city has seen some of the fastest population growth in the United States. Although locals may be keen on keeping the city a secret, the many amenities that Denver offers make it a very desirable location. Whether it’s the strong job market or affordable cost of living, it’s easy to see why people are flocking here.

Before moving to Denver, there are a few things you need to know. Remember these 15 key things to make living in Denver an easier transition and more enjoyable.

1. The Sun is Out All the Time

If you enjoy having all four seasons, moving to Denver will be perfect for you. You might think of Colorado and immediately imagine snow-capped mountains and ski resorts. While Colorado definitely offers that, you won’t necessarily find this type of winter wonderland climate in Denver.

Denver sees over 300 sunny days a year, which is more than San Diego and Miami. While snow will fall during the winter, it hardly sticks on the ground for very long.

2. The Altitude Will Affect You (At Least in the Beginning)

So why do they call it the Mile High City anyways? Well, Denver is approximately one mile above sea level, creating a dry, desert-like climate. The thin air takes some getting used to, but shouldn’t scare you away from moving to Denver. Just don’t be surprised if you become extra winded on your early morning jog.

Drink lots of water and be proactive when it comes to applying sunscreen. The closer proximity to the sun makes it easier to get sunburnt.

3. Denver Rent Prices Have Skyrockted Recently

Moving to Denver from NYC or San Francisco? The rent prices in Denver might shock you with how affordable they are. However, Denver locals will tell you that prices have been growing like crazy over the past few years. Over the past 12 months, Denver’s rent growth rate has outpaced the national average substantially.

Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. To get up to speed on the Denver rental market, check out our Denver rent report.

4. Denver’s Cost of Living is Also Getting High

Thanks to the booming economy and growing job market, prices inevitably grow. According to Payscale, Denver has a cost of living about 12% higher than the national average. The cost of real estate is the largest factor driving this number up. In fact, groceries and utilities are below the national average.

Don’t let the high cost of housing scare you away from moving to Denver. With the city being such a hot destination for young professionals, you’re sure to find a roommate that you can split a two-bedroom apartment with. This will significantly cut down on those daunting housing costs.

5. Outdoor Recreation is Top-Notch

Denver residents love the outdoors and take advantage of everything the centennial state has to offer. World-renowned ski resorts, white-water rafting, backcountry skiing, mountain biking… the state truly has it all. It’s no wonder why Denver is one of the top 10 healthiest cities in the US.

If you want to fit in right away, buy a bike and hit the mountains. Living in Denver will put you within prime distance of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

Nearby Getaways:

When we say that Denverites are in a prime location to amazing outdoor recreation spots, we aren’t kidding around. Here are some must-see spots, all within a two-hour drive:

Rocky Mountain National Park : Hiking, horseback riding, camping, lakes, and waterfalls… it’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.

: Hiking, horseback riding, camping, lakes, and waterfalls… it’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Mount Evans : Summit Mount Evans for some of the most gorgeous views you’ll find across Colorado.

: Summit Mount Evans for some of the most gorgeous views you’ll find across Colorado. Idaho Springs: For whitewater rafting through Clear Creek on a hot summer’s day.

6. Denver’s Job Market is Booming

The job market is thriving, and employees are loving it. Based on results from Apartment List’s annual satisfaction survey, Denver ranked the 4th highest for job satisfaction out of 103 large U.S. cities. with 67% of respondents reporting being satisfied or very satisfied with the Denver job market.

A few industries drive the economy

According to Denver’s economic development corporation, there are nine job industries that contribute to the thriving economy. It’s a diverse group of industries that offer a variety of different jobs.

Aerospace

Aviation

Beverage Production

Bioscience

Broadcasting & Telecommunications

Energy and Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

IT-Software

7. Denver Neighborhoods are Unique and Diverse

Denver neighborhoods each have their own characteristics that make them unique. If you’re moving to Denver, it’s best to go visit and walk around the different neighborhoods. They all have their own look and feel, and all offer different things. Below are a few of Denver’s popular neighborhoods.

River North Arts District (RiNo) : RiNo is the heart of Denver’s arts and culture scene. Old warehouses have now been converted into galleries, restaurants, breweries, and music venues.

: RiNo is the heart of Denver’s arts and culture scene. Old warehouses have now been converted into galleries, restaurants, breweries, and music venues. Lower Downtown (LoDo) : If you want to live in the center of it all, LoDo is the spot for you. You’ll be in the middle of all of Downtown Denver’s nightlife, sports games, and shopping.

: If you want to live in the center of it all, LoDo is the spot for you. You’ll be in the middle of all of Downtown Denver’s nightlife, sports games, and shopping. Capitol Hill: Cap Hill is Denver’s most densely populated area, and about 1.5 miles south of the center of Downtown. This area is a combo of modern and historic charm, and tons of great restaurants and coffee shops.

8. Denver is a City for Beer Lovers

Denver natives take their beer seriously. In fact, the whole state of Colorado takes beer seriously. Beer giants like Coors Brewing Company and New Belgium Brewing call Colorado their home. However, the microbrewery movement has been ever-present in Denver. There will pretty much be a different brewery for you to check out on every corner. If you love beer, you’ll enjoy living in Denver.

Ready to go for a tasting or two? Here are some of the best Denver breweries to check out.

Denver Beer Co.

Oasis Brewery

Grateful Gnome

Bruz Beers

Odell Brewing

Great Divide

Epic Brewing Company

Ratio Beerworks

River North Brewery

9. Recreational marijuana is legal

As most already know, marijuana is legal for recreational use in the state of Colorado. In fact, in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize its recreational use. Depending on where you’re from, this might cause a bit of culture shock, so just be prepared.

10. Denver is a Massive Sports City

Sports lovers, Denver is for you. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or hockey, there’s something for everyone. Home of the Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche, Denver residents rally around their professional teams. The stadiums are all conveniently nestled in downtown Denver as well.

11. Families Thrive in Denver

Of the top 50 cities in the United States, Denver ranked the 10th best city for families. The score was largely based on high rankings in rent affordability and education. Moving to Denver and renting an apartment right downtown probably isn’t the optimal place to raise a family due to the hustle and bustle. Neighborhoods on the outskirts of downtown, within commuting distance, might be a better fit.

12. Denverites Love Everything About Their City (almost)

From Apartment List’s renter confidence survey, renters rated Denver high for almost every category. Recreational activities and social life scored the highest. The only thing renters in Denver dislike is the affordability of the city. Denver has invested heavily in the importance of multifamily construction, which hopefully will stunt the rent growth.

13. Parks are plentiful in the city

Take a summer day to soak up the sun in one of Denver’s pristine parks. In City Park, you’ll find The Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature and Science. Washington Park is another great option to go for a walk or a picnic. This park has tons of open green space, and even paddle boats to take out on the lake.

14. Getting Around Denver is Simple

Although most residents own a car in Denver and will lament about the traffic from time to time, getting around the city is relatively easy without your own four wheels. Walking and biking around Denver is also popular and relatively easy, as well as using the Regional Transport District buses. On weekends, locals love to gather in green spaces or head outside the city for a hike.

15. Denver attracts young, hip professionals and families

Millenials love living in Denver for its cultural amenities, growing food scene, craft brew around every corner, and plenty of green space. With a booming job market and trendy neighborhoods, Denver is ideal for young, hip professionals and families who want the best of city living without the intense hustle and bustle of New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. Of course, some people moving to Denver may not want a young, hip crowd, but for everyone else, the city is waiting.

Finding your Denver Apartment

Convinced that moving to Denver is the right decision for you? Here’s a guide on how to find an apartment in Denver. Apartment List can also help you discover the perfect neighborhood and place to live so you can start living your Mile High dreams.