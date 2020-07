Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Vesty Park Flats & Townes is a gated community located near downtown Denver without the downtown prices. We offer both mid-rise apartment and townhome living. Our newly-renovated apartments offer picturesque views of the City and Mountains from floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of natural lighting. All our homes offer balconies/patios. Our townhomes are amazing with no one living above or below you and huge basements with full-size washer and dryer connections. Vesty Park is next to Paco Sanchez Park, public bus lines and the Decatur-Federal Station and Mile High light rail stations. Our premium location puts downtown nightlife, dining, and great shopping just minutes from your doorstep. Come in and choose your new apartment home at Vesty Park today! Enjoy a large variety of community and home amenities offered to give you the peace and comfort you desire in your new home.