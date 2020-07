Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage key fob access new construction online portal package receiving

At Colewood, you'll be able to walk out the front door to some of the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Tennyson Street, and Denver, has to offer. Plus, with easy access to I-70, you can head west to the mountains and east to the airport — or connect with any major highway — to get out of town within minutes. Colewood Apartments offers amazing amenities, including a fitness studio, terrace view lounge, dog wash, and more!



*Couches over 7 foot will NOT fit in the elevator.