Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:43 AM

7640 Stalmer St

7640 Stalmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Stalmer Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Townhome Near Linda Vista! This beautiful town home will features a fireplace and a quaint private back yard! One of the bedrooms has a private balcony! Enjoy the convenience of having a garage and an additional assigned parking space. Schedule your tour today!
Amenities

Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Range
Washer & Dryer
Yard
Patio
Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Stalmer St have any available units?
7640 Stalmer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 Stalmer St have?
Some of 7640 Stalmer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Stalmer St currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Stalmer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Stalmer St pet-friendly?
No, 7640 Stalmer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7640 Stalmer St offer parking?
Yes, 7640 Stalmer St offers parking.
Does 7640 Stalmer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7640 Stalmer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Stalmer St have a pool?
No, 7640 Stalmer St does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Stalmer St have accessible units?
No, 7640 Stalmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Stalmer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 Stalmer St has units with dishwashers.
