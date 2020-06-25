7640 Stalmer St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Description



Townhome Near Linda Vista! This beautiful town home will features a fireplace and a quaint private back yard! One of the bedrooms has a private balcony! Enjoy the convenience of having a garage and an additional assigned parking space. Schedule your tour today!

Amenities



Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Range

Washer & Dryer

Yard

Patio

Balcony