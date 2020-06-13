/
rancho santa fe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3000 sqft
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6181 Paseo Arbolado
6181 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
2800 sqft
6180E Available 07/02/20 One-story 4 bedroom condo with a private backyard. Located right next to the Rancho Santa Fe Village. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
5720 San Elijo
5720 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1000 sqft
Serene, private and quiet guest home on 2 acre estate in the covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.Direct access to trails from backyard. 1 queen bed, 1 single bed and office. Wonderfully furnished. Live in one the USA most wealthy communities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16825 Via de Santa Fe
16825 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2210 sqft
Charming Spanish home in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village. Walk to the Village, restaurants and shops. Super private backyard with entertaining & dining area, Jacuzzi, and putting green. Home gets great light throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16534 La Gracia
16534 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7881 sqft
Interior remodel just completed!! Stunning Rancho Santa Fe Estate within easy walking distance to the village and school. There are 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in this 7,881 sq. ft home. A large, covered patio is perfect for entertaining by the pool.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836 Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway. virtual tour: http://sdaerialmedia.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15615 Las Planideras
15615 Las Planideras, San Diego County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3433 sqft
Best panoramic view in the covenant. On the sought after west side with convenient access to freeways, beaches and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North City
9 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rancho Santa Fe rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Santa Fe area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, Irvine Valley College, and Saddleback College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Santa Fe from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Irvine, Escondido, and Oceanside.
