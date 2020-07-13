All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like The Promenade Rio Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
The Promenade Rio Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Promenade Rio Vista

Open Now until 6pm
2185 Station Village Way · (619) 361-8157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special. $250 off move in by 6/30/20.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5328 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 5224 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3121 · Avail. now

$2,537

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 5126 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,537

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 3146 · Avail. now

$2,577

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Promenade Rio Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Welcome to The Promenade Rio Vista, located in the heart of Mission Valley, San Diego, CA. Our community offers one and two-bedroom modern apartments that feature high ceilings and French doors, gourmet kitchens with pantries, baths with oversized soaking tubs, rooms with hardwood flooring, and upgraded plush carpeting, and private balconies and patios. Promenade Rio Vista's exceptional location makes commuting easy with immediate access to the I-8, I-805, I-15, and CA-163. Or avoid your car altogether and ride the green line trolley, boarding at the Rio Vista stop located directly on-site. Check out nearby Fashion and Mission Valley Malls as well as on-site retail amenities such as Daphne's California Greek, TBS Tavern, and Milano Coffee Shop. You can also enjoy our community amenities such as two resort-style pools and two spas, a newly renovated state of the art fitness center, and two clubhouses. Our professional on-site management team at The Promenade Rio Vista is available to he

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 flat
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $500 flat
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Promenade Rio Vista have any available units?
The Promenade Rio Vista has 17 units available starting at $2,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Promenade Rio Vista have?
Some of The Promenade Rio Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Promenade Rio Vista currently offering any rent specials?
The Promenade Rio Vista is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special. $250 off move in by 6/30/20.
Is The Promenade Rio Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, The Promenade Rio Vista is pet friendly.
Does The Promenade Rio Vista offer parking?
Yes, The Promenade Rio Vista offers parking.
Does The Promenade Rio Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Promenade Rio Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Promenade Rio Vista have a pool?
Yes, The Promenade Rio Vista has a pool.
Does The Promenade Rio Vista have accessible units?
No, The Promenade Rio Vista does not have accessible units.
Does The Promenade Rio Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Promenade Rio Vista has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Promenade Rio Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity