Amenities
Welcome to The Promenade Rio Vista, located in the heart of Mission Valley, San Diego, CA. Our community offers one and two-bedroom modern apartments that feature high ceilings and French doors, gourmet kitchens with pantries, baths with oversized soaking tubs, rooms with hardwood flooring, and upgraded plush carpeting, and private balconies and patios. Promenade Rio Vista's exceptional location makes commuting easy with immediate access to the I-8, I-805, I-15, and CA-163. Or avoid your car altogether and ride the green line trolley, boarding at the Rio Vista stop located directly on-site. Check out nearby Fashion and Mission Valley Malls as well as on-site retail amenities such as Daphne's California Greek, TBS Tavern, and Milano Coffee Shop. You can also enjoy our community amenities such as two resort-style pools and two spas, a newly renovated state of the art fitness center, and two clubhouses. Our professional on-site management team at The Promenade Rio Vista is available to he