Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite internet access yoga cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance hot tub media room online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to The Promenade Rio Vista, located in the heart of Mission Valley, San Diego, CA. Our community offers one and two-bedroom modern apartments that feature high ceilings and French doors, gourmet kitchens with pantries, baths with oversized soaking tubs, rooms with hardwood flooring, and upgraded plush carpeting, and private balconies and patios. Promenade Rio Vista's exceptional location makes commuting easy with immediate access to the I-8, I-805, I-15, and CA-163. Or avoid your car altogether and ride the green line trolley, boarding at the Rio Vista stop located directly on-site. Check out nearby Fashion and Mission Valley Malls as well as on-site retail amenities such as Daphne's California Greek, TBS Tavern, and Milano Coffee Shop. You can also enjoy our community amenities such as two resort-style pools and two spas, a newly renovated state of the art fitness center, and two clubhouses. Our professional on-site management team at The Promenade Rio Vista is available to he