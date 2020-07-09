All apartments in San Diego
Elan Pacific Palms
Elan Pacific Palms

4827 Niagara Avenue · (253) 300-0921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4827 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Pacific Palms.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
24hr laundry
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Pacific Palms Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the west coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, designated dining room, accommodating living room, balcony/patio in select units, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors, and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, bike store room, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Pacific Palms welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan Pacific Palms and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Pacific Palms have any available units?
Elan Pacific Palms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Pacific Palms have?
Some of Elan Pacific Palms's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Pacific Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Pacific Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Pacific Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Pacific Palms is pet friendly.
Does Elan Pacific Palms offer parking?
Yes, Elan Pacific Palms offers parking.
Does Elan Pacific Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Pacific Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Pacific Palms have a pool?
No, Elan Pacific Palms does not have a pool.
Does Elan Pacific Palms have accessible units?
No, Elan Pacific Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Pacific Palms have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Pacific Palms does not have units with dishwashers.
