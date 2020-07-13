All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

SOFI Highlands

Open Now until 6pm
11600 Compass Point Dr N · (858) 771-2321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1051 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 1147 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Unit 1119 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,959

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SOFI Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
game room
hot tub
media room
CHECK OUT OUR APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN MIRA MESA, CA!Welcome to Sofi Highlands, a community of the finest apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, CA. Our exceptional location provides residents with immediate access to a wide range of recreational activities including miles of trails through Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. Apartment homes at Sofi Highlands boast gracious amenities, such as gas fireplaces, designer finishes, and a built-in media niche. You will always be close to entertainment with access to shopping, fine dining, and local attractions only a short distance away.Our pet-friendly apartments in Mira Mesa, CA offer a selection of two and three bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Sofi Highland provides amenities including garages, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, tall ceilings and offer spectacular views that give our apartments the feel of a custom home. Experience living in a community that blends nature with convenience. Call now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does SOFI Highlands have any available units?
SOFI Highlands has 6 units available starting at $2,651 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does SOFI Highlands have?
Some of SOFI Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SOFI Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
SOFI Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SOFI Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, SOFI Highlands is pet friendly.
Does SOFI Highlands offer parking?
Yes, SOFI Highlands offers parking.
Does SOFI Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SOFI Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SOFI Highlands have a pool?
Yes, SOFI Highlands has a pool.
Does SOFI Highlands have accessible units?
No, SOFI Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does SOFI Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SOFI Highlands has units with dishwashers.

