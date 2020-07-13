Amenities
CHECK OUT OUR APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN MIRA MESA, CA!Welcome to Sofi Highlands, a community of the finest apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, CA. Our exceptional location provides residents with immediate access to a wide range of recreational activities including miles of trails through Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. Apartment homes at Sofi Highlands boast gracious amenities, such as gas fireplaces, designer finishes, and a built-in media niche. You will always be close to entertainment with access to shopping, fine dining, and local attractions only a short distance away.Our pet-friendly apartments in Mira Mesa, CA offer a selection of two and three bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Sofi Highland provides amenities including garages, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, tall ceilings and offer spectacular views that give our apartments the feel of a custom home. Experience living in a community that blends nature with convenience. Call now