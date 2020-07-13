Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage sauna game room hot tub media room

CHECK OUT OUR APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN MIRA MESA, CA!Welcome to Sofi Highlands, a community of the finest apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, CA. Our exceptional location provides residents with immediate access to a wide range of recreational activities including miles of trails through Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. Apartment homes at Sofi Highlands boast gracious amenities, such as gas fireplaces, designer finishes, and a built-in media niche. You will always be close to entertainment with access to shopping, fine dining, and local attractions only a short distance away.Our pet-friendly apartments in Mira Mesa, CA offer a selection of two and three bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Sofi Highland provides amenities including garages, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, tall ceilings and offer spectacular views that give our apartments the feel of a custom home. Experience living in a community that blends nature with convenience. Call now