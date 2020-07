Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community

Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes. The Property is surrounded by UTC'S finest amenities, including the University of California (UCSD), several of San Diegos leading medical / research facilities, walking distance to shopping and restaurants and Westfield University Towne Center Mall, and the citys Largest Class A office market home to over 135,000 jobs. Elan Terraza La Jolla is nestled in a relaxing lushly landscaped hillside, providing its residents a serene ambiance while still located in the heart of the city. The community is made up of 48 two-bedroom, two-bath units and 12 one-bedroom, one-bath units, all boasting 10-foot ceilings. Other amenities include private patios and balconies, an on-site laundry facility, SPARKLING heated pool and spa, carports and garages, plus newly remodeled interiors with new cabinets and countertops, wood plank flooring, new lightening and ceiling fans and much more! Washers and dryers in select units!