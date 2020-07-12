344 Apartments for rent in Clairemont Mesa East, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
550 sqft
Living here means living in the heart of the best of San Diego. Spacious, airy floor plans create a tranquil atmosphere. Sundeck, clubhouse and fitness center provide the best amenities for SoCal living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
854 sqft
Close to I-805 and Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. Smoke-free community features a hot tub, BBQ grill, and pool. Cat-friendly, smoke-free apartments with ceiling fans, a range oven, and bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B
4792 Mount Cresti Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
610 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B Available 07/28/20 BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 1 BR COTTAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN CLAIREMONT - Available for move-in on July 28th.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M
6520 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Beautiful kitchen cabinets Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop) Ceiling Fans Prewired for cable, telephone and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6401 Mount Ada Road Unit 149
6401 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
One Bedroom Unit in Blossom Walk Community! - 584 sq. ft. 1 bed/1 bath first floor condo available in Blossom Walk community. Spacious living area with carpet throughout with an extra storage closet and mirrored closet.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
6555 Mt. Ada #213
6555 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
797 sqft
Delightful 2 bedroom upstairs unit in desirable Clairemont location. New paint throughout and brand new appliances. One assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. This unit has an open layout with plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Clairemont Mesa East
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Ulric St 12
2573 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404 3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE! Come by and take a look at your new home!! Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
4885 Cole Street
4885 Cole Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
952 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath ground floor Clairemont condo available for rent! A quiet courtyard away from the street will give you the silence needed while also buffering the noise to this back condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5628 REGINA AVENUE
5628 Regina Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1221 sqft
Beautiful Canyon View Home on a Cul de Sac - Beautiful upgraded single level Clairemont home located on a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate wood floors. Carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3277 Berger Ave
3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4640 Clairemont Drive
4640 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,550
2200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, game/family room, 3 bathroom house in North Clairemont. No Utilities included. No pets. Available: Sep 1st 2020. Could be available sooner,inquire $4,700/month rent. $4550 with 2 year contract, gardener included.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4941 Mt Etna
4941 Mount Etna Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1850 sqft
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Clairemont with Pool*** - Rare rental in the heart of Clairemont close to MT. Etna Park, Schools, and Shopping. This 4 bedroom has hardwood surfaces throughout the home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3634 Conrad Avenue
3634 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
3634 Conrad Avenue Available 04/14/20 Clairemont 3634 Conrad Ave -Brand New Remodel, Must See!! - Beautifully remodeled single level home in Clairemont complete with brand new kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
6555 High Knoll Road
6555 High Knoll Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1687 sqft
No AC. nice 4 bedroom in Linda Vista Close to all. Nice backyard in this centrally located charmer! Upgraded throughout this Linda Vista home is ready to move in. 2 car garage, large backyard for entertaining. Granite counters.
Results within 5 miles of Clairemont Mesa East
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
6 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,681
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
977 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
