ORANGECOASTCOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
39 Apartments For Rent Near Orange Coast College
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
61 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
19 Units Available
Armstrong
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
Armstrong
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
54 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
6 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
4 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A 24 Unit Community Complex in a beautiful neighborhood of Costa Mesa.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
La Costa
354 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Costa in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1167 sqft
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
75 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
15 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Armstrong
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
260 Victoria Street
260 Victoria Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1257 sqft
Gorgeous updated and fully remodeled condo in the heart of Costa Mesa. This 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
106 Yorktown Lane
106 Yorktown Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1320 sqft
Available now in a prime location, come see this updated 3 bedroom townhome centrally situated in the Monticello Townhomes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
212 Mayfair Lane
212 Mayfair Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Super Clean Costa Mesa Townhouse for lease - Newer Carpet and Fresh Interior Paint awaits you. This floor plan is unique and offers ample space - double car garage with added flex space on first floor - living and bedrooms on second and third floor.