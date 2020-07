Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to Pacific Gardens at Genesee! Located in the heart of UTC - La Jolla, CA where the surf meets the turf, our convenient and central location is a commuter's dream. Our adorable and quaint community is just moments away from the 805 & 5 freeways, the famed La Jolla Shores, and world renowned UCSD.



We proudly boast beautifully crafted one and two bedroom units which feature french patio doors, stackable washer/dryer, and a full kitchen appliance package. As a pet friendly community, we know your pets are family too and welcome small pets under 25 lbs.



Come by for a tour, we'd be glad to show you around.