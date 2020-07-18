5418 West Illini Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity sink! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.