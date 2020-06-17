All apartments in Phoenix
5337 West Warner Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:41 AM

5337 West Warner Street

5337 West Warner Street · (602) 772-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5337 West Warner Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 West Warner Street have any available units?
5337 West Warner Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5337 West Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
5337 West Warner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 West Warner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 West Warner Street is pet friendly.
Does 5337 West Warner Street offer parking?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not offer parking.
Does 5337 West Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 West Warner Street have a pool?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 5337 West Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 West Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5337 West Warner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5337 West Warner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
