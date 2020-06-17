All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 31 2020 at 10:59 AM

5112 E Charter Oak Road

5112 East Charter Oak Road · (602) 717-4838
Location

5112 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2673 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available and Ready NOW- Highly desired Remodeled Home located in NO HOA 85254 neighborhood featuring Open Floorplan w/4 beds, 3 baths, Family Room, Formal Living & Dining + Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Skylights, Neutral 20'' Tile & Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Updated Stone Fireplace, Newer Hardware & Fixtures, Newer Bath Cabinetry w/Granite & Travertine Shower Surrounds, Larger Secondary Bedrooms, Arizona Room, HUGE premium interior North/South cul-de-sac LOT, 2 backyard covered patio's, Resort Style Backyard with fenced Swimming Pool w/Water Feature to Relax and Enjoy. Amazing Location Close to Everything Exciting in Scottsdale & North Phoenix - Restaurants, Shopping, Hiking, Golfing & EZ Access to Freeways & Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have any available units?
5112 E Charter Oak Road has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have?
Some of 5112 E Charter Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 E Charter Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
5112 E Charter Oak Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 E Charter Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 5112 E Charter Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 5112 E Charter Oak Road does offer parking.
Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 E Charter Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 5112 E Charter Oak Road has a pool.
Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 5112 E Charter Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 E Charter Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 E Charter Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
