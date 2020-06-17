5112 E Charter Oak Road

Amenities
Available and Ready NOW- Highly desired Remodeled Home located in NO HOA 85254 neighborhood featuring Open Floorplan w/4 beds, 3 baths, Family Room, Formal Living & Dining + Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Skylights, Neutral 20'' Tile & Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Updated Stone Fireplace, Newer Hardware & Fixtures, Newer Bath Cabinetry w/Granite & Travertine Shower Surrounds, Larger Secondary Bedrooms, Arizona Room, HUGE premium interior North/South cul-de-sac LOT, 2 backyard covered patio's, Resort Style Backyard with fenced Swimming Pool w/Water Feature to Relax and Enjoy. Amazing Location Close to Everything Exciting in Scottsdale & North Phoenix - Restaurants, Shopping, Hiking, Golfing & EZ Access to Freeways & Airport