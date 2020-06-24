Don't miss this centrally located house in Phoenix. Close to I-17, I-10, Downtown Phoenix, Grand Canyon University, and much more. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, front room, dining area, Newer carpet and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have?
Some of 4518 N 55TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N 55TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
