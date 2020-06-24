All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4518 N 55TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4518 N 55TH Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

4518 N 55TH Avenue

4518 North 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4518 North 55th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss this centrally located house in Phoenix. Close to I-17, I-10, Downtown Phoenix, Grand Canyon University, and much more. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, front room, dining area, Newer carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have any available units?
4518 N 55TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have?
Some of 4518 N 55TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N 55TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4518 N 55TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 N 55TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4518 N 55TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 4518 N 55TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 N 55TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4518 N 55TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4518 N 55TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 N 55TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 N 55TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College