Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:50 PM

4109 East Moreland Street

4109 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4109 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Phoenix. Eat-in kitchen. Nice size living room. All tile flooring. Washer and dryer included! Fenced yard. Outside storage. Conveniently located just off the 202. Close to shopping and dining.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 East Moreland Street have any available units?
4109 East Moreland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4109 East Moreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4109 East Moreland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 East Moreland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 East Moreland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street offer parking?
No, 4109 East Moreland Street does not offer parking.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 East Moreland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street have a pool?
No, 4109 East Moreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street have accessible units?
No, 4109 East Moreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 East Moreland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 East Moreland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 East Moreland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

