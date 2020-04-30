All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3846 West Dalphin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3846 West Dalphin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3846 West Dalphin Road

3846 West Dalphin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3846 West Dalphin Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Melrose Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,417 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 West Dalphin Road have any available units?
3846 West Dalphin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 West Dalphin Road have?
Some of 3846 West Dalphin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 West Dalphin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3846 West Dalphin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 West Dalphin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 West Dalphin Road is pet friendly.
Does 3846 West Dalphin Road offer parking?
Yes, 3846 West Dalphin Road does offer parking.
Does 3846 West Dalphin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 West Dalphin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 West Dalphin Road have a pool?
No, 3846 West Dalphin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3846 West Dalphin Road have accessible units?
No, 3846 West Dalphin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 West Dalphin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 West Dalphin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College