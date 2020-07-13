All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like San Paulo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
San Paulo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

San Paulo

Open Now until 6pm
14625 S Mountain Pkwy · (480) 508-8696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1082 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 2066 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 2046 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2069 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 1059 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Paulo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked in the Ahwatukee Mountains is a vibrant community where panoramic views are second nature and the city becomes merely a blanket of lights below - A place to enjoy living near the mountains where there's room to grow. Welcome to San Paulo, Ahwatukee's premiere luxury rental address. San Paulo is part of Mountain Park Ranch, a 2,650 acre upscale master-planned community dotted by three community parks replete with recreational choices. This prime location puts you within an easy commute of the East Valley, as well as Sky Harbor International Airport and downtown Phoenix. Ahwatukee offers the best in education opportunities that extend all the way to nearby Arizona State University. When the mountains beckon, get outdoors and enjoy abundant recreation in the 16,500 acre South Mountain Park, which hugs the southeastern border of Ahwatukee. The ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. We accept cats and dogs. There is a $40 monthly pet rent for pets 49 lbs and under and a $50 monthly pet rent for pets 50 lbs and over. There is a $200 non-refundable pet deposit and a $250 pet fee per pet. There are no weight or breed restrictions. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Covered parking or private garages with automatic garage door openers available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Paulo have any available units?
San Paulo has 9 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Paulo have?
Some of San Paulo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Paulo currently offering any rent specials?
San Paulo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Paulo pet-friendly?
Yes, San Paulo is pet friendly.
Does San Paulo offer parking?
Yes, San Paulo offers parking.
Does San Paulo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Paulo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Paulo have a pool?
Yes, San Paulo has a pool.
Does San Paulo have accessible units?
No, San Paulo does not have accessible units.
Does San Paulo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Paulo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for San Paulo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity