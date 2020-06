Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedroom/2bath with car port and utility room. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Storage shed for your washer and dryer. Tile throughout. No carpet. Tenant pays all utilities. NO HOA. Alley in back. Covered porch. Patio in back. Gas water heater. Pets upon approval. No smoking on property. $195 admin/rekey fee at move in.