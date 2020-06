Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful 3 master bedrooms, 2 on the third floor and 1 one the second floor. Laminate wood floor in two masters and carpet in rest area. All appliances included. Rooftop observation deck. Community pool, gated community, two cars garage, and more. Close to city, work, highway, shop etc. 2.3% rental tax, $50 monthly administration fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.