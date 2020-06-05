All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3401 West Paradise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3401 West Paradise Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 7:58 PM

3401 West Paradise Drive

3401 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 West Paradise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Rental property just like new, New Tile, Freshly Painted, Bathrooms remodeled, Kitchen Upgraded with new countertop and Stove. Come and See it today, the property will not last.

Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have any available units?
3401 West Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3401 West Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 West Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 West Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 West Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 West Paradise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 West Paradise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College