3401 West Paradise Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Rental property just like new, New Tile, Freshly Painted, Bathrooms remodeled, Kitchen Upgraded with new countertop and Stove. Come and See it today, the property will not last.



Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent,

$45 application fee per adult,

$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),

$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)

$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable

$250 One time Management Fee,

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),

City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)

$10 Renters Insurance

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.