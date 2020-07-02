Rent Calculator
2706 E SYLVIA Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM
2706 E SYLVIA Street
2706 East Sylvia Street
·
Location
2706 East Sylvia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Recent Remodel! Newer interior & exterior paint; Newer beautiful 20'' tile floor; Beautiful wood laminate in the right areas; Newer beautiful kitchen cabinets with beautiful Granite slab counter tops; Stainless steel appliances; Newer recessed lighting; Newer light fixtures; Newer window coverings; Newer shower tile surround; Newer sinks & faucets & tub; Newer vanities and mirrors; Newer carpet in bedrooms; Newer doors; Dual-pane vinyl windows; Beautiful backyard with storage shed and grass area; Newer garage cabinets; NO popcorn ceiling! Close to shops; Easy access to highway 51. **LANDSCAPING IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have any available units?
2706 E SYLVIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have?
Some of 2706 E SYLVIA Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2706 E SYLVIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 E SYLVIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 E SYLVIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 E SYLVIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 E SYLVIA Street offers parking.
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 E SYLVIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have a pool?
No, 2706 E SYLVIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 E SYLVIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 E SYLVIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 E SYLVIA Street has units with dishwashers.
