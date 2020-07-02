2706 E SYLVIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Recent Remodel! Newer interior & exterior paint; Newer beautiful 20'' tile floor; Beautiful wood laminate in the right areas; Newer beautiful kitchen cabinets with beautiful Granite slab counter tops; Stainless steel appliances; Newer recessed lighting; Newer light fixtures; Newer window coverings; Newer shower tile surround; Newer sinks & faucets & tub; Newer vanities and mirrors; Newer carpet in bedrooms; Newer doors; Dual-pane vinyl windows; Beautiful backyard with storage shed and grass area; Newer garage cabinets; NO popcorn ceiling! Close to shops; Easy access to highway 51. **LANDSCAPING IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!