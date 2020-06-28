All apartments in Phoenix
2422 W Earll Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

2422 W Earll Drive

2422 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2422 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Great 3 bed 2 bath! Updated! New Carpet and Paint! - 3/2 Town-homes in Central Phoenix!!

Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

3x2
Rent $1,195.00 (plus 3% monthly rental tax $34.50)
12.50 Insurance
Security Deposit $1,150.00

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or via email at michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5169512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 W Earll Drive have any available units?
2422 W Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 W Earll Drive have?
Some of 2422 W Earll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 W Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2422 W Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 W Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2422 W Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2422 W Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2422 W Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 2422 W Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 W Earll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 W Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2422 W Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 2422 W Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 2422 W Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 W Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 W Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.
