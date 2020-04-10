2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Place to Call Home!!! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level TownHouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Recently Updated Gourmet Kitchen with all New Upgraded Custom Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. This Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan was Recently Painted Inside & Out with Updated 18'' Porcelain Tile, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Updated Dual Pane Windows T/O * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)