Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street

2417 E Robert E Lee St · No Longer Available
Location

2417 E Robert E Lee St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect Place to Call Home!!! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level TownHouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Recently Updated Gourmet Kitchen with all New Upgraded Custom Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. This Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan was Recently Painted Inside & Out with Updated 18'' Porcelain Tile, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Updated Dual Pane Windows T/O * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have any available units?
2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have?
Some of 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street is pet friendly.
Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street does offer parking.
Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street has a pool.
Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have accessible units?
No, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 E ROBERT E LEE Street has units with dishwashers.
