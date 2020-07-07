Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2339 West Avalon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2339 West Avalon Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2339 West Avalon Drive
2339 West Avalon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2339 West Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have any available units?
2339 West Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2339 West Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2339 West Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 West Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 West Avalon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive offer parking?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have a pool?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College