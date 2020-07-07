All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2339 West Avalon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2339 West Avalon Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM

2339 West Avalon Drive

2339 West Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2339 West Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have any available units?
2339 West Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2339 West Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2339 West Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 West Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 West Avalon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive offer parking?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have a pool?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 West Avalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 West Avalon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College