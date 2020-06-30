Amenities

2246 W CORRINE DRIVE Available 04/17/20 AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom (plus den), 2 Bathroom rental home in quiet neighborhood! Huge family and dining rooms with lots of space to entertain family and friends. Cute kitchen with window looking out on the front yard and even has a Breakfast Bar! Ceiling fans throughout home, lots of storage space. Easy access to I-17 Freeway, great schools, shopping, and dining. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2400676)