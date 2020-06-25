215 W EL CAMINITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath, Single Level Home Located in the Central Corridor, Remodeled Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets & Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-in Microwave & Wall Oven, Eat-In Kitchen Dining Room w/Courtyard Entry & Views, Formal Living Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace & Stone Mantle, Formal Dining Room, Custom Wood Beam Ceilings, Separate Living Room Elevated Flat Ceilings, Den/Office w/Double Door Entry & Separate Exit to Backyard, Master Bedroom w/Exit to Backyard, Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks & Walk-In Shower, Fresh Interior Paint, Brand New Roof in 2019, Covered Backyard Patio, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Mature Trees, Large Lot (1/4 Acre), 2 Car Garage, Come Check It Out!