Phoenix, AZ
215 W EL CAMINITO Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:56 AM

215 W EL CAMINITO Drive

215 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath, Single Level Home Located in the Central Corridor, Remodeled Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets & Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-in Microwave & Wall Oven, Eat-In Kitchen Dining Room w/Courtyard Entry & Views, Formal Living Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace & Stone Mantle, Formal Dining Room, Custom Wood Beam Ceilings, Separate Living Room Elevated Flat Ceilings, Den/Office w/Double Door Entry & Separate Exit to Backyard, Master Bedroom w/Exit to Backyard, Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks & Walk-In Shower, Fresh Interior Paint, Brand New Roof in 2019, Covered Backyard Patio, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Mature Trees, Large Lot (1/4 Acre), 2 Car Garage, Come Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have any available units?
215 W EL CAMINITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have?
Some of 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 W EL CAMINITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive offers parking.
Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have a pool?
No, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 W EL CAMINITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
