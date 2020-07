Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport conference room dog park fire pit game room guest parking guest suite key fob access new construction online portal package receiving

Ironhorse at Tramonto luxury apartments in North Phoenix gives you the lighthearted lifestyle you desire with elevated interiors that bring elegance and majestic views. We are located in the upscale Tramonto neighborhood with close proximity to Carefree Highway, I-17 and the Loop 303 to bring all of Phoenix within easy reach. We are perfectly located between The Shops at Norterra and The Outlets at Anthem as well as within walking distance to Tramonto Marketplace and everything it has to offer. If you crave outdoor adventures, head over to Lake Pleasant Regional Park to relish in the water or explore the new Desert Hills Trailhead in The Sonoran Preserve for an invigorating hike. Our luxury apartments in North Phoenix for rent are close to excelling schools and nearby major employers such as USAA, Gore, Arizona Game and Fish, and Farmers Insurance. Our community offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature the warmth and comfortable atmosphere you appreciate i