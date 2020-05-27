2000 W TURNEY Avenue

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in central Phoenix! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops.Hardwood floor in family room and tile in all the right places. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and RV gate access. Two tone paint throughout!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
