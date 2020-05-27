2000 W TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in central Phoenix! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops.Hardwood floor in family room and tile in all the right places. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and RV gate access. Two tone paint throughout!