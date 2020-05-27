All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

2000 W TURNEY Avenue

2000 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in central Phoenix! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops.Hardwood floor in family room and tile in all the right places. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and RV gate access. Two tone paint throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
2000 W TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 2000 W TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W TURNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 W TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

