All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1816 East Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1816 East Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1816 East Oak Street

1816 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1816 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large single level, 3 BD 2 BA with a private patio.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 East Oak Street have any available units?
1816 East Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1816 East Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 East Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 East Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 East Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1816 East Oak Street offer parking?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College