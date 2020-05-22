Rent Calculator
1816 East Oak Street
1816 East Oak Street
1816 East Oak Street
Location
1816 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large single level, 3 BD 2 BA with a private patio.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 East Oak Street have any available units?
1816 East Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1816 East Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 East Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 East Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 East Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1816 East Oak Street offer parking?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 East Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 East Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
