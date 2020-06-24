All apartments in Phoenix
1647 West Pima Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

1647 West Pima Street

1647 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

1647 West Pima Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 West Pima Street have any available units?
1647 West Pima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1647 West Pima Street currently offering any rent specials?
1647 West Pima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 West Pima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 West Pima Street is pet friendly.
Does 1647 West Pima Street offer parking?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not offer parking.
Does 1647 West Pima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 West Pima Street have a pool?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not have a pool.
Does 1647 West Pima Street have accessible units?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 West Pima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 West Pima Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 West Pima Street does not have units with air conditioning.
