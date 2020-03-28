Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
15652 N 52ND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15652 N 52ND Street
15652 North 52nd Street
No Longer Available
15652 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Recently painted on the exterior. This home is 3 bedroom/2 bathroom. Newer tile put in before the previous tenant. Large yard with storage shed and an RV gate. Tenant to provide washer/dryer.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have any available units?
15652 N 52ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15652 N 52ND Street have?
Some of 15652 N 52ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15652 N 52ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15652 N 52ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15652 N 52ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street offers parking.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have a pool?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have accessible units?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street has units with dishwashers.
