All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15652 N 52ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15652 N 52ND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15652 N 52ND Street

15652 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15652 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Recently painted on the exterior. This home is 3 bedroom/2 bathroom. Newer tile put in before the previous tenant. Large yard with storage shed and an RV gate. Tenant to provide washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15652 N 52ND Street have any available units?
15652 N 52ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15652 N 52ND Street have?
Some of 15652 N 52ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15652 N 52ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15652 N 52ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15652 N 52ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street offers parking.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have a pool?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have accessible units?
No, 15652 N 52ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15652 N 52ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15652 N 52ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College