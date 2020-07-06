Rent Calculator
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue
10330 West San Juan Avenue
Location
10330 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2 full bath house close to Westgate and shopping. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Call regarding pets. Sorry, no cats. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
