10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue

10330 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10330 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2 full bath house close to Westgate and shopping. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Call regarding pets. Sorry, no cats. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

