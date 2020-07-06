10330 W SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bedroom 2 full bath house close to Westgate and shopping. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Call regarding pets. Sorry, no cats. No smoking.