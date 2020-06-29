All apartments in Seattle
9413 14th Avenue Southwest

9413 14th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9413 14th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Light-filled airy and close to countless cafes, restaurants, fantastic dog park and express buses to downtown! Walk Score 91! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
9413 14th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9413 14th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
9413 14th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 14th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9413 14th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9413 14th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

