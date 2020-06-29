9413 14th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Light-filled airy and close to countless cafes, restaurants, fantastic dog park and express buses to downtown! Walk Score 91! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



