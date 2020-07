Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors extra storage range stainless steel Property Amenities car charging courtyard elevator green community parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse game room media room pool table

The biggest challenge of living in the Pike/Pine may be deciding how many of the city's best restaurants and shops you can fit into a day. Fresh-out-of-the oven bagels from Eltana, Parisian comfort food at Cafe Presse and inspired vegan fare at Plum Bistro are just the beginning. Sweet tooth? Satisfy it at High Five Pie, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream or Cupcake Royale.



Then there's the nightlife. Count 'em: 30+ concert venues and late-night spots are within strolling distance. Break free from the headphones and get your music fix the way it was intended - live and in person. From undiscovered talent to national acts, there's a show to catch every night of the week just steps from home.