All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Zella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Zella
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:20 AM

Zella

Open Now until 6pm
429 2nd Avenue West · (360) 228-3687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

429 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 420IQ · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1.5 Bath · 656 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
bike storage
accessible
garage
parking
bbq/grill
car charging
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in vibrant Lower Queen Anne, Zella achieves a peaceful balance between Seattle excitement and the tranquility and harmony of home. This seven-story apartment community brings urban living to a new level, thanks to fresh design elements that focus on optimal energy flow. Creating a unique and flexible work-home lifestyle, Zella features one, two bedrooms and live/work apartments. Every residence is the product of enduring design and quality craftsmanship with stylish finishes such as hardwood-style flooring, sleek stainless steel appliances, chic white stone countertops, and spacious closets. Just beyond your doorstep, thoughtful lifestyle conveniences fuse with lush outdoor spaces, inviting you to truly engage as part of your living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
Dogs
deposit: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $225-275, EV Charging Station: $295/month. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zella have any available units?
Zella has 8 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Zella have?
Some of Zella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zella currently offering any rent specials?
Zella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zella pet-friendly?
Yes, Zella is pet friendly.
Does Zella offer parking?
Yes, Zella offers parking.
Does Zella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zella have a pool?
No, Zella does not have a pool.
Does Zella have accessible units?
Yes, Zella has accessible units.
Does Zella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zella has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Zella?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity