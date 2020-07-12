/
delridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
480 Apartments for rent in Delridge, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
8 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
856 sqft
Great location, walkable to Java Bean, the farmers market, and Easy Street Records. Pet-friendly community has dog park, parking garage, and bike storage. Apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and covered balconies.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9446 5th Ave SW #202
9446 5th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
840 sqft
Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental - Available now! Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental. Very spacious, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 840 square foot, kitchen with oven/range and fridge.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3926 19th Ave SW
3926 19th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1020 sqft
West Seattle - Pigeon Point - Large light bright Upper 2bed/1bath w huge patio!! - Unique opportunity to live in this super cool neighborhood! Beautiful 2 bedroom (one bedroom is supersized!) / 1 bath large upper unit of well-maintained duplex with
1 of 30
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7519 11th Avenue Southwest
7519 11th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1276 sqft
Light, bright, and fresh! Everything about this charming Riverview rambler is designed to maximize light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10
3015 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 Available 08/08/20 Sausalito Condominiums - West Seattle - Available August 8th! This charming and cozy one bedroom and one bath ground floor condo is light and bright and has your own private balcony and patio area with a
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101
2629 Southwest Nevada Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1117 sqft
Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4753 Delridge Way SW
4753 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome In Delridge Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9037 17th Ave SW
9037 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available. To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8412 Delridge Way SW
8412 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
913 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath SW Seattle Area Rent: $1500.00 (Last month's rent is required) Deposit: $700.00 Resident Pays Utilities Application Fee: $40.00 per application 1 off street, reserved parking space per apt.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
2148 SW Holden St
2148 Southwest Holden Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
750 sqft
Top Floor apartment in West Seattle 4Plex. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment has open living and dining space overlooking mature greenbelt. Private balcony. Kitchen has all appliances & pantry. Stackable washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5213 Delridge Wy SW
5213 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1240 sqft
Two Bedrooms, one bathroom near Greg Davis Park in Seattle.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7547 12th Ave SW
7547 12th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1450 sqft
Newly spacious townhome. - Modern newly Townhome with city skyline and mountain views.Spacious floorplans with 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths, featuring 3 levels of luxury with superior accents. Stainless metal appliances and AC.
Results within 1 mile of Delridge
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
