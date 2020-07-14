Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Urban Downtown Living At Its Finest



Edwards on Fifth is located in the heart of the beautiful Belltown neighborhood, putting it convieniently close to tons of shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the famous Pike Place Market. Our building is also on the bus lines and just 8 minutes from the train station making commuting a breeze.



At Edwards on Fifth you’ll enjoy being just steps away from all the great perks that Seattle's urban living has to offer, and with a WalkScore of 98 what location could be more convenient! Stop by or call to schedule a tour today!