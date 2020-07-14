All apartments in Seattle
Edwards on Fifth

2619 5th Ave · (833) 754-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2619 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edwards on Fifth.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Urban Downtown Living At Its Finest

Edwards on Fifth is located in the heart of the beautiful Belltown neighborhood, putting it convieniently close to tons of shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the famous Pike Place Market. Our building is also on the bus lines and just 8 minutes from the train station making commuting a breeze.

At Edwards on Fifth you’ll enjoy being just steps away from all the great perks that Seattle's urban living has to offer, and with a WalkScore of 98 what location could be more convenient! Stop by or call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edwards on Fifth have any available units?
Edwards on Fifth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Edwards on Fifth have?
Some of Edwards on Fifth's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edwards on Fifth currently offering any rent specials?
Edwards on Fifth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edwards on Fifth pet-friendly?
Yes, Edwards on Fifth is pet friendly.
Does Edwards on Fifth offer parking?
Yes, Edwards on Fifth offers parking.
Does Edwards on Fifth have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edwards on Fifth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edwards on Fifth have a pool?
No, Edwards on Fifth does not have a pool.
Does Edwards on Fifth have accessible units?
No, Edwards on Fifth does not have accessible units.
Does Edwards on Fifth have units with dishwashers?
No, Edwards on Fifth does not have units with dishwashers.
