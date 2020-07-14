All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Minnie Flats

3028 1st Avenue · (425) 689-7397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3028 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 273 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,271

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 293 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Minnie Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Live in the mix at Minnie Flats, perfectly positioned in the heart of Seattle. With the city's best food, entertainment and activities all within minutes of your flat, you can immerse yourself in the culture of one of the finest cities in the world.

Take in the stunning panoramic views from our community rooftop deck, featuring beautiful views of Elliott Bay, the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline.

Our flats feature modern design touches from floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and stylish lighting. The uniquely triangular Minnie Flats complex offers a variety of floor plans with creative layout possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minnie Flats have any available units?
Minnie Flats has 2 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Minnie Flats have?
Some of Minnie Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minnie Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Minnie Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minnie Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Minnie Flats is pet friendly.
Does Minnie Flats offer parking?
Yes, Minnie Flats offers parking.
Does Minnie Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Minnie Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Minnie Flats have a pool?
No, Minnie Flats does not have a pool.
Does Minnie Flats have accessible units?
No, Minnie Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Minnie Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Minnie Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
