Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator green community bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Live in the mix at Minnie Flats, perfectly positioned in the heart of Seattle. With the city's best food, entertainment and activities all within minutes of your flat, you can immerse yourself in the culture of one of the finest cities in the world.



Take in the stunning panoramic views from our community rooftop deck, featuring beautiful views of Elliott Bay, the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline.



Our flats feature modern design touches from floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and stylish lighting. The uniquely triangular Minnie Flats complex offers a variety of floor plans with creative layout possibilities.