Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:40 AM

Dimension

225 Cedar Street
Location

225 Cedar Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I am looking to sublease my beautiful 11th floor unfurnished apartment starting 23rd May, 2020 and ends 13th March 2021 (9 months) with an option to renew the lease at the end of the term.

The start date is totally flexible. We are wiling to start as late as June 1st.

The name of the apartment complex is called Dimension Apartment.The unit is an 11th floor, urban 1 bedroom with floor to ceiling windows for $2110 per month. Other units on this floor and above are $2500 and more! This is a great price for having water view and a view of the space needle! You will be able to look at fireworks from your own room on New Years eve.

The roof top of this place is one of the best in Seattle with the view 360 view of Seattle. 5-10 minute walk to the water front, Olympic sculpture park, pike place and the space needle right outside your front door.

Reply to this post with a paragraph about yourself if youre serious so I know youre not some creep or spam. Im willing to give you a tour of my place and the amazing rooftop if youre serious about subleasing (with face mask on of course) I can also send you a video of the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dimension have any available units?
Dimension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is Dimension currently offering any rent specials?
Dimension isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dimension pet-friendly?
No, Dimension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Dimension offer parking?
No, Dimension does not offer parking.
Does Dimension have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dimension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dimension have a pool?
No, Dimension does not have a pool.
Does Dimension have accessible units?
No, Dimension does not have accessible units.
Does Dimension have units with dishwashers?
No, Dimension does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dimension have units with air conditioning?
No, Dimension does not have units with air conditioning.
