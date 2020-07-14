Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking bike storage garage package receiving accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Designed to capture the vibrant energy of the city, Axle is helping to forge Seattle's transforming Interbay neighborhood. Ideally located between Queen Anne, Ballard and Magnolia, Axle is near neighborhood amenities like local restaurants, retail and the beautiful Seattle parks, trails, and waterways, including Seattle's largest green space, Discovery Park. Axle offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes fully equipped with smart home features.