All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Axle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Axle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Axle

3230 16th Avenue West · (206) 535-2748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ENJOY 6 WEEKS FREE!*
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Interbay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Interbay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Designed to capture the vibrant energy of the city, Axle is helping to forge Seattle's transforming Interbay neighborhood. Ideally located between Queen Anne, Ballard and Magnolia, Axle is near neighborhood amenities like local restaurants, retail and the beautiful Seattle parks, trails, and waterways, including Seattle's largest green space, Discovery Park. Axle offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes fully equipped with smart home features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $45
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage lot: $200/month. Axle is conveniently located to allow for travel by transit. Please call if you require a parking space within our covered garage. Parking dedicated for electric vehicles, bike storage & private bicycle lockers are also available. Parking Fee is $200.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Axle have any available units?
Axle has 23 units available starting at $1,579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Axle have?
Some of Axle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axle currently offering any rent specials?
Axle is offering the following rent specials: ENJOY 6 WEEKS FREE!*
Is Axle pet-friendly?
Yes, Axle is pet friendly.
Does Axle offer parking?
Yes, Axle offers parking.
Does Axle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Axle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Axle have a pool?
No, Axle does not have a pool.
Does Axle have accessible units?
Yes, Axle has accessible units.
Does Axle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axle has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University