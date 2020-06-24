All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 612 S Prospect #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
612 S Prospect #301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 S Prospect #301

612 Prospect St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

612 Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Seattle Condo with view of Lake Union - 2 bed / 1 bath, Lower-east Queen Anne boasting sweeping views from your private balcony and living space of Lake Union and Downtown. Spacious and bright open floor plan complete with a cozy fireplace. White Granite Flooring. Walk to South Lake Union, Space Needle, MonoRail, etc. 1 covered parking spot, storage unit & storage on deck. 2nd parking space also available. Contact Kim Ting at kimting@reisinvest.com or 206 612-3886 for showing.

(RLNE4738340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Prospect #301 have any available units?
612 S Prospect #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S Prospect #301 have?
Some of 612 S Prospect #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Prospect #301 currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Prospect #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Prospect #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S Prospect #301 is pet friendly.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 offer parking?
Yes, 612 S Prospect #301 offers parking.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have a pool?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have accessible units?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University