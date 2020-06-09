All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Willows Court Apartments

12316 28th Ave NE · (206) 202-2269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A_106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B_119 · Avail. now

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B_124 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A_306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willows Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Willows Court is located at 12316 28th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Willows Court offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98125 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $0
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willows Court Apartments have any available units?
Willows Court Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Willows Court Apartments have?
Some of Willows Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willows Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willows Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willows Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willows Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Willows Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willows Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Willows Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Willows Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willows Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
