Willows Court Apartments

Amenities
Willows Court is located at 12316 28th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Willows Court offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98125 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.