Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage lobby media room

AMLI Mark 24 is situated in the walkable neighborhood of Ballard where delicious dining, eclectic shopping, and exciting entertainment are just steps away. Our brand new apartments are surrounded by outstanding recreational opportunities. Our apartments provide easy access to multiple Metro mass transit lines, arterials and employment centers and is located at the corner of NW Market Street and 24th Avenue NW. Mark24 boasts exceptional amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness zone with yoga studio; 3,500-square-foot sky deck featuring outdoor entertainment facilities with a green roof, barbeques and fire pit; cyber-zone business center and conference room; clubroom with kitchen, Wi-Fi, large-screen entertainment center and outdoor patio; and convenient controlled access garage parking. Our apartments are pet-friendly with an off-leash area and pet spa. Our apartment homes feature two interior design finish packages; fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; washers and dryers; vinyl plank wood flooring; nine-foot ceilings; ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms; programmable thermostats; and solar shades. Choosing Mark24 is a decision that will minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because our community is LEED Silver Certified. AMLI Mark24 residents will Breatheasy because our community is smoke-free inside and out.