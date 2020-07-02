All apartments in Seattle
AMLI Mark24
AMLI Mark24

2428 NW Market St · (424) 347-1757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Location

2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 665b · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 492 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 457 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 663 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 665a · Avail. Aug 4

$1,921

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$3,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 679 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bike storage
lobby
media room
AMLI Mark 24 is situated in the walkable neighborhood of Ballard where delicious dining, eclectic shopping, and exciting entertainment are just steps away. Our brand new apartments are surrounded by outstanding recreational opportunities. Our apartments provide easy access to multiple Metro mass transit lines, arterials and employment centers and is located at the corner of NW Market Street and 24th Avenue NW. Mark24 boasts exceptional amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness zone with yoga studio; 3,500-square-foot sky deck featuring outdoor entertainment facilities with a green roof, barbeques and fire pit; cyber-zone business center and conference room; clubroom with kitchen, Wi-Fi, large-screen entertainment center and outdoor patio; and convenient controlled access garage parking. Our apartments are pet-friendly with an off-leash area and pet spa. Our apartment homes feature two interior design finish packages; fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; washers and dryers; vinyl plank wood flooring; nine-foot ceilings; ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms; programmable thermostats; and solar shades. Choosing Mark24 is a decision that will minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because our community is LEED Silver Certified. AMLI Mark24 residents will Breatheasy because our community is smoke-free inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Pets are limited by size and breed. Max number of 2 pets per apartment. A pet deposit, fee and rent may be required. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: begins at $150/month.
Storage Details: $60 - $125/month (Depending on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Mark24 have any available units?
AMLI Mark24 has 30 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Mark24 have?
Some of AMLI Mark24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Mark24 currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Mark24 is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Mark24 pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Mark24 is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Mark24 offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Mark24 offers parking.
Does AMLI Mark24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Mark24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Mark24 have a pool?
No, AMLI Mark24 does not have a pool.
Does AMLI Mark24 have accessible units?
No, AMLI Mark24 does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Mark24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Mark24 has units with dishwashers.
