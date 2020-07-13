All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Arc

Open Now until 6pm
1800 Boren Ave · (425) 292-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Location

1800 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 907 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. now

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,463

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,463

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 3306 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,568

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 2603 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Aug 4

$4,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Arc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
key fob access
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
AMLI Arc boasts brand new warehouse-inspired apartments on the lower level, and halfway up, the tower offers polished minimalist apartments with an opulent edge. AMLI's downtown Seattle apartments feature two interior finish packages; stainless steel appliances; quartz countertops; hardwood-inspired flooring; tech niches; and more! At the very top, upgraded penthouses exude high-design. AMLI's Seattle high rise apartments are centrally located in the Denny triangle between employment hubs and Seattle's most vibrant dining and nightlife scene of Capitol Hill. Residents will love 41, our downtown Seattle high rise apartments' club on the very top floor -- a creative hang-out space to mingle, cook, and co-work with neighbors. Residents of AMLI Arc will indulge in an array of other extraordinary amenities including an outdoor terrace with fireplaces and grill areas; cross-training gym and workout studio; game zone; media box; maker studio/gear workshop; bike lounge and repair room; canine social club and spa; music studio and more. Youll think outside the amenity box at AMLI Arc, where any space is up for work or play.AMLI Arc's downtown apartments are designed to achieve LEED Gold designation and are smoke-free inside and out to ensure a green and healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: At full growth, pets may not exceed 100 lbs.
Dogs
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, and any dog that the manager believes, in its sole discretion, is a cross breed of or related to any of these breeds.
Storage Details: Storage: Price Pending

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Arc have any available units?
AMLI Arc has 41 units available starting at $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Arc have?
Some of AMLI Arc's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Arc currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Arc is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Is AMLI Arc pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Arc is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Arc offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Arc offers parking.
Does AMLI Arc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Arc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Arc have a pool?
No, AMLI Arc does not have a pool.
Does AMLI Arc have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Arc has accessible units.
Does AMLI Arc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Arc has units with dishwashers.
