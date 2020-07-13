Amenities
AMLI Arc boasts brand new warehouse-inspired apartments on the lower level, and halfway up, the tower offers polished minimalist apartments with an opulent edge. AMLI's downtown Seattle apartments feature two interior finish packages; stainless steel appliances; quartz countertops; hardwood-inspired flooring; tech niches; and more! At the very top, upgraded penthouses exude high-design. AMLI's Seattle high rise apartments are centrally located in the Denny triangle between employment hubs and Seattle's most vibrant dining and nightlife scene of Capitol Hill. Residents will love 41, our downtown Seattle high rise apartments' club on the very top floor -- a creative hang-out space to mingle, cook, and co-work with neighbors. Residents of AMLI Arc will indulge in an array of other extraordinary amenities including an outdoor terrace with fireplaces and grill areas; cross-training gym and workout studio; game zone; media box; maker studio/gear workshop; bike lounge and repair room; canine social club and spa; music studio and more. Youll think outside the amenity box at AMLI Arc, where any space is up for work or play.AMLI Arc's downtown apartments are designed to achieve LEED Gold designation and are smoke-free inside and out to ensure a green and healthy living environment.